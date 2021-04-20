ROGERSVILLE — Melvin Turner Jr., age 77, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 18, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired truck driver. He was a member of McKinney’s Chapel Baptist Church. He loved to sing and spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death his parents, Melvin and Margie Turner; brothers, Richard Turner and Jerry Turner; sisters, Ruth Coble and Carolyn Simpson; grandson, Casey Sullivan.
Mr. Turner is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Turner; children, Chuck (Tammy) Turner, Rhonda (Jeff) Linkous, Jennifer (Jimmie) Sullivan, and Mark (Vickie) Turner; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends that loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, April 23, 2021 at McKinney’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Turner, Michael Owens, Austin Davis, Brad Miller, Alex Ryans, Dakota Turner, Kaleb Turner, Trevor Cline, Josh Potter, Aiden Ryans, Axton Ryans, and Cash Sullivan. Online condolences will be sent at www.christiansells.com.