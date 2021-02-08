ROGERSVILLE - Judy Belcher Adkins Gilliam, age 61, of Rogersville, passed away, Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Her greatest goals in life were to provide for her children and to ensure they felt supported and loved. She was immensely proud of the adults they became. Judy’s friends and family knew her as a strong but warm person. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Gene Adkins and Genive Justice Adkins.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Virgil Gilliam; daughter, Shaunna Mellons of Johnson City; son, Kirby Keeton of Montpelier, VT; grandchildren, Brady Mellons, Olivia Mellons, Hadley Mellons, Juniper Keeton and Ivy Keeton; sisters, Judy Carol Robinson, Kaye Hopkins, Wanda Adkins and Sheryl Belcher; brothers, Nuddy Adkins and Ricky Adkins; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Kim Crowder officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
