A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 3rd District Attorney General’s Office resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Hawkins County constable.
At the request of District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, in April, TBI agents joined in investigating a report that a constable was in possession of controlled substances he had taken off people when he made traffic stops and was using the drugs to train K-9 drug detection dogs, without proper documentation.
“During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified District 1 Hawkins County Constable William Creasy as that individual,” a TBI news release said.
A Hawkins County Grand Jury Tuesday returned indictments charging William Davis Creasy, 67, with one count each of casual exchange, official misconduct, simple possession, and possession of a controlled substance without a license.
Creasy was booked Wednesday into the Hawkins County Jail on $3,000 bond pending a first Hawkins County General Sessions Court appearance.