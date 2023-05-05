A Jonesborough man accused of stalking his wife and violating an order of protection numerous times over the past nine months was arraigned April 28 in Hawkins County Criminal Court on multiple felony charges.
Benjamin David Voorhees, 46, was named in a 10 count Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment in April on charges including five counts of aggravated stalking and five counts of violation of a an order of protection.
The alleged crimes date back to August of 2022.
On Aug. 9, 2022 an order of protection was issued against Voorhees by his wife, who resides in Hawkins County.
On Aug. 10, 2022 Voorhees was accused of violating that order of protection for going to his wife’s residence, as well as calling her.
On Aug. 13, 2022 Voorhees was accused of entering his wife’s home, leaving flowers and signs asking her to call him; as well as leaving signs at her workplace. He was charged with aggravated a stalking and an additional count of violation of an order of protection.
On Aug. 20 the wife showed police a video of Voorhees entering her residence twice, and he was additionally charged with violation of an order of protection and aggravated stalking.
On Sept. 20, 2022 Voorhees was sentenced in Sessions Court to two consecutive terms of 11 months and 29 days probation for three counts of violation of an order of protection. The two aggravated stalking charges were nollied — which means they were dismissed but could be be recharged later.
On Dec. 31, 2022 Voorhees was accused of arguing with his wife at her home, taking her keys, and refusing to leave. A warrant was issued for aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection.
On Jan. 18 Voorhees allegedly returned to his wife’s house and refused to leave, argued, and threw items from her purse. Another warrant was issued for aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection.
On Feb. 5 police responded to the Church Hill Food City where Voorhees allegedly approached his wife while she was shopping stating he wanted a vehicle, and he would be waiting for her outside. A warrant was issued for violation of an order of protection.
He was arrested on during a HCSO traffic stop on Feb. 14 where he was allegedly found in possession of a knife and 2.17 grams of meth, and was found to be wanted for three counts of probation violation, two counts of aggravated stalking and two counts of violation of an order of protection.
On March 13 the Sept. 20 Sessions Court probation sentences were revoked and Voorhees was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 11 months and 29 days in jail with 75 percent release eligibility.
During his April 28 Criminal Court arraignment on the 10 new Grand Jury charges, an Oct. 11 trial date was set in Criminal Court. Voorhees will appear on Oct. 2 for an announcement.
Other April Hawkins County Grand Jury indictments include:
Sinjin Luke Simpson, 21, of Surgoinsville, for two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and domestic assault.
Johnny Wayne Napier, 48, of Rogersville, for aggravated assault, and possession of a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Casey Brandon Short, 36, or Whitesburg, for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, evading arrest, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, light law violation, and speeding.
Brandon Ray Robinson, 36, of Rogersville, for theft over $10,000.
Rebecca Jane Warner, 43, of Surgoinsville, for aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.
Robert James Wilson, 40, of Church Hill, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth while driving, speeding and no insurance.
James William Arthur, 34, of Kingsport, for burglary and theft under $1,000.
James Wesley Ramey, 43, of Rogersville, for burglary and theft under $1,000.
Whitney Dawn Carpenter, 28, of Whitesburg, for forgery and theft under $1,000.
Clayton J. Byington, 48, of Rogersville, for burglary and theft under $1,000.
Eric Aaron Cradic, 42, of Church Hill, for DUI second offense, violation of implied consent, and driving left of center.
Adam Trevor Harless, 39, Mount Carmel, for DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and violation of the implied consent law.