HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. – The Hawkins County Health Departments in Church Hill and Rogersville announce they have vaccine available for people in the age-based criteria of Hawkins County residents 75 years or older.
The online portal via https://www.signupgenius.com/go/nerhawkins_prioritylist is the fastest way to register for a COVID-19 vaccination, but anyone who does not have internet access may contact the Northeast Region Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689 for registration assistance. The registration line is available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. eastern time.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. Those who have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be contacted by the health department with appointment information for their second dose of vaccine. There is no need to register for your second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and availability may vary by county. County health departments will announce as the county moves to a new phase or age-based group within the vaccination plan. Learn what phase each county is in by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.