During a time of great loss, it’s often said there are no words to describe it.
And while it’s true there’s nothing anyone can say to ease the heartbreak that rocked Volunteer High School and the Special Olympics community last week with the passing of beloved teacher and servant leader Christy Thacker, there are simply not enough words to describe the impact she had during her lifetime.
Thacker, 47, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10. A member of Independence Missionary Baptist Church, Thacker touched countless lives as a teacher for 17 years and as the area director of the Area 32 Special Olympics.
She will be remembered forever for her heart of gold more brilliant than any medals her athletes ever collected.
“Trying to write something short about my dear friend Christy will be hard because she did so many little things that people do not know. We talk about the Special Olympics, but I want to talk about her local mission she did on Earth,” wrote Vivian McGhee, a special education teacher at Volunteer.
“Anytime I knew of a family in need, I went to Christy. She would get started that day in helping the family or individual,” McGhee shared. “For example, we had a student coming to school without taking a shower. After talking to student, we found out his family did not have water. Christy got on the phone right away to make phone calls. By the end of the day, the family had their water back on at the house. This is just a very small example of what she did for other people.”
There are countless other examples of her servant leadership.
“I’ve witnessed her guide troubled teens to graduation — making sure they had the right tools to succeed. From Special Angel tree to Special Prom to laundry ministry, she served others,” wrote friend Tina Cooper Stivers. “As for me, I will never forget my dear friend. She was a safe place and a shoulder to cry on so many times. She was a prayer partner. My ‘I’ve got your back.’ My ‘I’ll tell you like it is.’ I will miss her random ‘I love you’ texts. They always seemed to come at the time I needed a little extra encouragement. I love you, Christy. I will see you later.”
Because Special Olympics was such an important and visible part of her life, her friends say many of Thacker’s other projects often went unnoticed. She didn’t mind. She didn’t seek credit or accolades. She wanted only to make a difference — and that she did.
“Let us not forget how Christy did coin ministry. On a typical Thursday evening, she would go to a laundry mat in Rogersville. She would hand out coins to the homeless or needy. This will be a project that will be truly missed by people,” McGhee said. “Every Christmas, she made sure to have a Christmas party for the special needs and/or any student that was in need for simple items. Christy sent out to the community for people to adopt someone off her tree. This is just a few examples of the local mission work she did within the community.”
If you looked up amazing in the dictionary, you would find her picture, Stivers wrote of her friend and prayer partner.
“I’ve watched her put everyone in her life before herself and do it out of pure love. She loved Jesus and was a servant of the Lord, always doing something for or in her church. Her daughter Ali was the light of her life, and her soulmate Mike, she loved him so,” Stivers wrote.
A heart of gold
During her time as the area director for Area 32 Special Olympics, she helped athletes compete and succeed at every level.
“Christy was placed on this earth to serve others. There is no doubt she did a great job doing that! She was always putting her students and athletes first. She blessed many lives while serving Area 32 Olympics. She will be greatly missed by many people,” Church Hill Middle School teacher Jeremy Hutson wrote.
Stivers agreed.
“Where can I start about her students and athletes? She poured literal blood sweat and tears into them. Her Area 32 Special Olympics athletes were her babies. No athlete ever had to worry about anything. She made sure it was done. Special Olympics was an amazing opportunity for so many special needs individuals. Area, state, USA and even World Games, she made them happen,” Stivers said.
Her service to others set her apart in every way, friends agreed.
“I do not want people to forget what she did for her students at Volunteer High School. Her gift was helping students with opportunities after graduation. It was Christy that got the ACCESS program started at Volunteer, then I started seeing it going to other schools like Dobyns-Bennett and Cherokee high schools. This is a program that teaches students skills for jobs and opportunities after graduation,” McGhee wrote. “Christy was able to have two of the special needs students to attend ETSU for two years. She showed students about Job Corps. This is a place that teaches special needs students job skills and living skills. I can keep going on and on... ”
Besides Special Olympics, Thacker gave so much to the community that her friends say there aren’t enough hours in the day or space in a newspaper to list her many contributions to making the world a better place.
“She will be greatly missed. Some of us will try to keep some of her volunteer work going in the community, but we will never be able to do the things she did to help other people,” McGhee said.
Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Giving. Amazing. Loving. Loved. Those are the words people will forever associate with Christy Thacker.
Thacker is survived by her husband of 29 years, Mike Thacker; daughter, Ali Thacker (Katie Jones); mother, Mary Marshall; brothers, Donald Sellers, Mardy Horton (Melissa), and Chris Marshall (Stephanie); her dogs, Ellie Mae and Cash; and all of her Special Olympics family.