William Phillips II was appointed and sworn in as the Rogersville City Attorney at the Rogersville BMA meeting on Tuesday, February 9. Phillips will fill the position previously held by his late father. Phillips stated after being sworn in;”I wanted to say how much I appreciate everyone’s kind wishes and prayers. My father certainly loved the city of Rogersville and served tirelessly. He can’t be replaced, but I promise you I’ll do my very best and I appreciate the opportunity.”
In other action, Matthew Pace was appointed to the Tree Board.