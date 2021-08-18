The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is marking the beginning of a new school year by sharing fire safety education tips from TDCI divisions.
The TDCI also offers insurance coverage and financial planning tips in a news release.
“The start of a new school year is a good opportunity to take an assessment of your home’s fire safety as well as your insurance coverage and financial planning,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in the release.
Lawrence said that by following the tips, “Consumers can gain greater peace of mind during the school year and beyond.”
“Consumers who have questions should remember they can contact our divisions via our website, email or by phone and our team will assist them,” Lawrence said.
The TDCI offers the following tips:
HOME FIRE SAFETY
- Have Working Smoke Alarms: Most fire fatalities occur at night while victims are sleeping. Working smoke alarms can alert a home’s sleeping residents and increase the chances of survival by giving residents more time to escape a house fire. The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program provides working smoke alarms to participating fire departments and outreach partners. To date, 314 lives have been documented as saved by smoke alarms installed through this program. To obtain working smoke alarms, contact the local fire department and ask if they participate in “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!”
- Create and Practice a Fire Escape Plan: During a fire, just a few seconds can be the difference between life and death. The SFMO urges residents to create a home fire escape plan that has a designated meeting place outside a home and practice the plan at least twice a year with everyone who lives in the home. To aid consumers, the SFMO has created a home fire safety tip sheet with escape grid and instructions.
- Close the Door: A closed door can hinder flames and smoke from spreading to other rooms and help deprive a fire of the oxygen it needs to grow, limiting structural damage a fire can cause and also save lives. Closing doors to quarantine a fire is a common technique used by firefighters that homeowners should always remember. Closing a bedroom door can stop the spread of fire in a home allowing time to find alternate escape routes or shelter in place until help arrives. To learn more fire safety tips, visit tn.gov/fire.
INSURANCE
- Review Insurance Coverage: A lot can happen in a year’s time. That’s why it’s important for consumers to conduct an annual assessment of insurance coverage to assess if coverage is adequate. Review insurance policies with a licensed Tennessee insurance agent to ensure coverage adequately meets your needs.
- Make a Home Inventory: Creating an annual home inventory should be an important part of every homeowner’s to-do list when it comes to emergency preparedness. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ new Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to make a safe, secure record of their home’s contents in the event they ever need to file an insurance claim after an emergency. The app can be accessed from the App Store or Google Play.
- Teen Drivers: When adding a teenage driver to an insurance policy, consider revising coverage and deductibles. Review current deductibles to determine whether you can afford to absorb a larger portion of your loss in the event of an accident. Raising the deductible and allowing the teenager to drive your oldest vehicle can help lower your costs.
- File a Complaint: Tennessee insurance consumers who were unfairly denied a claim or who have questions about their policies can contact TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team at (615) 741-2218 or 800-342-4029, or visit tn.gov/commerce.
SECURITIES
- Make a Plan: Regardless of age or life situation, creating a sound financial investment/savings plan is among the most important decisions that Tennesseans can make when it comes to their future, the release said. Get started by estimating income and expenses, and then set short-term and long-term financial goals. Finally, determine what has to be saved in order to reach those goals.
- Do Research. Make sure you know who you’re dealing with when investing. Research all aspects of the company, and ensure a broker is properly licensed by checking BrokerCheck, a free tool to research the background and experience of financial brokers, advisers and firms. BrokerCheck can be accessed at https://brokercheck.finra.org/.
- Be Watchful: Monitor bank accounts, investments and financial plans closely. Financial needs and plans change over time. Doing a quarterly or bi-annual check of a financial portfolio is a good way to ensure your profile is up-to-date and is keeping pace with personal needs.
- Questions About An Investment: An informed and skeptical investor is the best tool to prevent fraud. If you questions, contact TDCI’s Securities Division by phone at 615-741-2947 or 800-863-9117 (toll free) or by email at securities.1@tn.gov.