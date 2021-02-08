The annual Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration has been an event the entire region looked forward to each year, sometimes drawing tens of thousands into our community. National touring musical acts, top local musicians and a huge fireworks display were a part of the festivities. Lack of manpower and funding has brought an end to this Rogersville tradition.
The current version of the July 4 celebration was started by Dr. Blaine Jones thirty years ago, with Mark Dewitt joining in about fifteen years ago. Josh Gilliam has served as Chairman of the Rogersville Fourth of July Committee for the last two years. Gilliam state “I decided in November that I wouldn’t be able to chair the committee, I just didn’t have time and needed to focus on some other things.” In January the committee was disbanded. Gilliam said “another key member of the committee found that he wouldn’t be able to help, manpower and the lack for funding were just hurdles to big to overcome.”
In recent years some big sponsors have withdrawn support of the event, which greatly hampered the committee’s efforts. In 2015 around $60,000.00 in sponsorship was lost. One recent event featured only local talent and last year the event was fireworks only. Gilliam said the fundraising just isn’t there, and that $30,000-40,000 would be needed to have the event,
Gilliam added that the funds that the committee has will be donated the local charity, People Loving People.