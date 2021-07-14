Tennessee's Trial Court Vacancy Commission says it's accepting applications for a circuit court judge to serve the unexpired term of Judge Thomas J. Wright after his retirement in September.
Wright serves the state's Third Judicial District, which encompasses Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Applications are available at www.tncourts.gov and must be submitted by noon July 27. Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of Tennessee for at least five years and are residents of the Third Judicial District, according to a news release.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will review applications and interview references in addition to holding a public hearing on the applications at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31. The hearing will be held in the 3rd Judicial District with a specific location announced at a later date.
After the public hearing, judge candidates will be publicly interviewed. The interviews will be held immediately following the public hearing on the same day and at the same place the hearing is held.
Candidates will make an opening statement and then be interviewed by the members of the Trial Court Vacancy Commission.
After interviews are concluded, TCVC members vote on the candidates.
The top three candidates will be recommended to Gov. Bill Lee, who usually interviews each candidate, said Barbara Peck, a spokeswoman for the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Lee will then make his selection.
“There is no timeline. (Lee’s) selection is announced via a news release from his office,” Peck said.
If the vacancy is not filled by Sept. 1, “other judges in the judicial district will pick up more cases,” Peck said.
“If they take over a case already assigned to Judge Wright, it is an interchange. If the Supreme Court assigns a judge from outside of the judicial district, it is a designation. If the caseload in the district becomes too much for the sitting judges, a senior or retired judge can be utilized through the designation process,” Peck said.
Wright has indicated his willingness to stay on as judge until Lee names a successor.
The presiding judge for the judicial district is charged with managing the caseloads for the district and can initiate interchanges, she added.
A designation request is sent to the AOC for designations, which are approved by the state Supreme Court chief justice.
The Circuit Court judgeship term of office expires in 2022. The person appointed by Lee must run for election for an eight-year term in August 2022.