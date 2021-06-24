Greeneville police are seeking information from the public about the circumstances of a Rogersville man’s death earlier this month.
Police received a call about 6 p.m. on June 16, about a body in Richland Creek behind the 100 block of Leming Street.
Earl M. Taylor, 36, was found deceased in the creek.
The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University for an autopsy. Greeneville police have not received preliminary autopsy results, Detective Capt. Tim Davis said Thursday.
Foul play is not suspected. Taylor “was known to frequent the Greeneville-Greene County areas,” Davis said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Taylor to contact Greeneville police Detective Eric Scott at 423-783-2851.