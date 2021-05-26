This year the 4-H Eastern Region Livestock Judging Contest was held virtually, where 4-H-ers judged livestock on video and submitted their responses via Google Forms.
Hawkins County had one senior high team consisting of three participants: Madison Christian, Colten McLain and Brayden Lawson. For the senior high Level, 4-H members were to judge six classes of livestock on video and answer three sets of 10 questions in regards to the classes they judged. This team placed fifth in the team category with Madison placing fifth high individual.
In the junior high division, which consisted of fourth- through eighth-graders, Hawkins County had a team of four members. Those members were Chadd Carpenter, Elijah Housewright, Carrie Ruth Lawson and Rylee Sivert. This team placed eighth in the junior high division and Carrie Ruth placed fourth individually.