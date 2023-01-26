Jeff Greer

Retiring HCSO Detective Jeff Greer, 4th from right, poses with his colleagues in the Detectives Division on his final day Tuesday before retiring with almost 34 years in law enforcement.

 Courtesy of HCSO

HCSO Detective Jeff Greer signed off with style Tuesday afternoon, giving his colleagues a heartfelt message via the Hawkins County Central Dispatch airwaves to close out his nearly 34-year law enforcement career.

