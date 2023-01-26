HCSO Detective Jeff Greer signed off with style Tuesday afternoon, giving his colleagues a heartfelt message via the Hawkins County Central Dispatch airwaves to close out his nearly 34-year law enforcement career.
As Greer closed out his final shift Tuesday he made sure there wasn’t any “urgent traffic” occupying the 911 dispatchers.
After receiving the all clear from dispatch, Greer opened up his heart.
“Here in a few minutes will be the final time after almost 34 years,” Greer said. “It’ll take some getting used to, but I’ll still pop up here and there. To all the officers at the sheriff’s office, from the newest hire to the oldest one, and all the city officers, Hawkins County is lucky to have you. I was lucky, and am lucky, to have you as my family.”
Greer added, “Be careful, take up for one another, and always be there for a friend. Those of you that I kinda sorta raised, I hope I didn’t get you in too much trouble over the years.”
Greer also said goodbye to the dispatchers at Central Dispatch, and 911 director Lynn Campbell, who was a fellow detective for many years.
“You don’t know how many times they’re that saving voice,” Greer said. “They can’t see what’s going on. They listen to it, which is a lot worse.”
He added, “For the final time, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office 309 will be 10-7 (out of service). I love you all.”
A voice from Central Dispatch responded
“Jeff Greer, you have done an impactful job as a deputy sheriff, patrol supervisor, and criminal investigator during your time with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. You have left big shoes to follow. Congratulations Detective Greer. You will be truly missed. Good luck to you and your family on all of your future endeavors from all of here at Hawkins County 911. You are officially out of service and we will mark you 10-7.”
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Greer has been of great service to the sheriff’s office and the community.