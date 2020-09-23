Washington College Academy, historically one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non- traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
September Classes
Western Style Bowie Knife September 28th & 29th 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Both Days
October Classes
Forged Neck Knives October 3rd & 4th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Both Days
Creative Soldering Workshop October 3rd 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cloak Sewing for Beginners October 3rd 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class October 5th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Egg Basket October 6th, 13th, 20th, & 27th 5 p.m.-8 p.m. All Days
Basic Bow Making October 10th & 11th 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ( 4 Spots Left)
Glass Mosaic Yard Balls October 10th 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
You and Your Sewing Machine October 12th 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
How to Make A Simple Medieval Gown October 19th-23rd 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Both Days
Sgian Dubh (A Scottish Knife) and Kilt Pin October 22nd & 23rd 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Both Days
November Classes
Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class November 2nd 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Forged Neck Knives November 7th & 8th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Both Days
Check out our Website www.wca1780.org to find out more information on each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly