After several meetings, advice from lawyers and board members, the Hawkins County Commission decided Monday night to retain its rights to the land which houses Hawkins County Memorial Hospital as well as a subleased portion of that land which house the Hawkins Medical Building.
The county commission deeded the land to the hospital in 1995 but with a reversionary clause, that if the property were sold or no longer used as a hospital, the land would revert to the county.
Now the sublessor of the medical building, Dr. Ranjan Sachdev, says he has an offer to buy out his sublease but the buyer wants the reversionary clause removed from the deed.
“There’s more to the story,” insisted Edward Crum, a private attorney from Greeneville who was hired to investigate the issue. “Somebody needs something.”
Crum said that although Sachdev has borrowed substantial sums against his sublease at least four times since 2007, he has never before asked for the reversionary clause to be removed from the deed.
Crum said the rest of the story can be found in a certificate of public advantage (COPA) issued when Mountain States Health Alliance merged with Wellmont to become Ballad Health in 2018.
A COPA is the written approval by the Tennessee Department of Health) that governs a merger among two or more hospitals. A COPA provides state action immunity to the hospitals from state and federal antitrust laws by replacing competition with state regulation and Active Supervision. The goal of the COPA process is to protect the interests of the public in the region affected and the State.
The COPA issued for the Ballad merger, Crum said, required Ballad to keep hospitals in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City open for the life of the contract, but other rural hospitals it absorbed, such as Hawkins County Memorial, only open for five years.
According to Tennessee Code Annotated, a hospital is defined as “any institution, place, building or agency represented and held out to the general public as ready, willing and able to furnish care, accommodations, facilities and equipment for the use, in connection with the services of a physician or dentist, of one or more nonrelated persons who may be suffering from deformity, injury or disease or from any other condition for which nursing, medical or surgical services would be appropriate for care, diagnosis or treatment.” (TCA 68-11-032)
Right now, Ballad Hawkins County Memorial Hospital is down to five beds and an emergency room. Crum said Ballad could close down the large hospital complex and provide “hospital” services from the medical building that Dr. Sachdev now leases.
“That’s where Ballad’s got the leverage on you,” Crum told commissioners. “They can open the medical building to meet state requirements.”
Commissioner Valerie Goins, who had introduced the latest resolution to relinquish the county’s reversionary rights, withdrew her motion after Crum’s presentation.
In other business the commission:
•Voted to hire an Occupational Safety and Health Administration, at $6,000 per year, to insure all county agencies are in compliance with OSHA’s federal requirements.
•Voted to accept a $30,000 grant for airport maintenance costs.
•Reappointed the county E-911 board for fiscal year 2021-22.
•Established a redistricting committee.
•Passed various end-of-year budget amendments.