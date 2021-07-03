A grave marking to honor John Arnot (Arnett in SAR Patriot database) was held on May 30. Arnot served in the New York Militia with Lt. Col. Levi Paulding’s Third Regiment, which was attached to Brig. Gen. George Clinton. The militia unit saw action in New York and New Jersey area. Later in life John moved to Tennessee, where family had settled. His gravesite is located in Bent Creek Cemetery in Whitesburg. Thirteen Revolutionary War Veterans are buried in the cemetery.
The grave marking was hosted by the Asheville Chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mike Arnott, a direct descendant of John Arnot, serves as president of the LTC Felix Walker Chapter, SAR, and Sharon Conner is regent of the Ruth Davidson Chapter, DAR, both in the Asheville, N.C., area.
Eleven direct descendants of John Arnot attended the grave marking. Mike Arnott of Candler served as master of ceremonies. Direct descendants Clara and James Owen led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag; Bonnie Arnott Owen and Chris Arnott shared their personal appreciation for the sacrifices of John and Patriots Carter and Daniel Argo laid wreaths on the grave site. Mike presented a marble SAR marker placed at the headstone of John Arnot’s grave.
Blue Ridge Chapter Compatriots Tom Higdon and Paul Glass presented the colors. Sharon Conner led the attendees in the National Anthem and the origins of the Memorial Day Observation held in May. LTC Felix Walker Compatriots Bill Williams Jim Holbrook, and Roy Plemmons gave the invocation, the SAR Pledge, the history of SAR and the recessional.
Approximately 30 persons attended the grave marking, including direct and extended family members, Daughters of the Ruth Davidson Chapter, DAR, and Compatriots from the LTC Felix Walker, Blue Ridge, and the State of Franklin SAR Chapters.