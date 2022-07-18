I would like the opportunity to help the citizens of Hawkins County.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Graduated Cherokee High School 1987. Worked at K-Mart, Ortho Chemicals and Big Lots in management. Past 20 years co-owner and operator of Golden Dairy Restaurant.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
Top goals to determine where tax revenue is spent and what on. To bring business and industry to our county. To unify and work with all city and county offices to make our county a better place to live. To have an open door policy for all citizens to communicate with us.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
My work ethic, personality and my desire to help people. I was born and raised in Hawkins County. I have a vested interest in the past, present and future of our county.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I’m honest, I care, and I want to be a hands on mayor. I want to help with all the decisions that need to be made not read about them or assign someone else to oversee it. I will be available anytime you need me. We, me and you have to have a vested interest to be successful.
Thank you and I would appreciate your vote and opportunity to serve you!