The state child care food program provides financial reimbursement for meals and snacks served to small groups of children receiving day care in private homes.
“We are trying to get the word out that this program exists right here in your community,” said Kristen Long, Child Care Food Program Manager.
Now more than ever many Americans are struggling to find affordable child care and provide the proper food for children at a crucial stage of development especially in day care. During the pandemic, the need for child care has increased and food and nutrition programs have helped reduce hunger and food insecurity. The greatest benefits it provides for children is better health, healthy dietary intake, and assistance purchasing the proper foods.
The state and private child care operators help reduce food insecurity and help to offer nutritious meals and snacks in day care through this program. Day care providers that are licensed, registered, or approved to provide family child care can enroll their own children in the program as well, but with at least one other unrelated child at the meal.
Call Long today at 423-218-7782 to learn more about the program.