Just as February has gone, so hopefully has the snow, sleet, and slush. Our Winter Reading Challenge has motivated several patrons to read and read! We cannot announce the winner until the end of March because there is still time to read several more books and report on March 15 and 30. I love hearing people excited about interesting books read, both positive and negative! So, come on in and tell our librarians about your new discoveries or write it on Facebook at our Mt. Carmel group. I cannot decide if my favorite this month is Johnny Cash’s “Forever Words” of songs or poems that were not published or Jacqueline Woodson’ s “Harbor Me.” The picture of the Statue of Liberty on the front cover meant so much more after reading about people who still need to be harbored by our country. Millions of people have come to America looking for a better life and after many years of struggle for most of them, later generations have a much better life than any of those desperate immigrants.
The training (in the title) is about our new teen library volunteers. (We will accept adults if you wish to dust and clean for us.) We have two groups of teens from home-schooling families who are coming in on a regular schedule, unless they are sick. We are practicing computer skills, decorating, having scavenger hunts, learning library skills, even looking at old encyclopedias! Encyclopedias are an important part of our history and excellent for alphabetical order skills, just as teens are an important part of the library and the future. Call 423-357-4011 between 10 and 4 daily to register your group of teens.
Since I am a retired school librarian, I really wanted to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America. It is not as much fun with adults as with students and teachers! We did post many of his quotes, which have become so famous, and tried to match them with the correct book. There are several places to do that online. I hope many people at least virtually celebrated this man we honor for all the contributions he made to so many people learning to read. Sure, some of his books have come under fire because of today’s standards, but there is more to his story than just words in a book. Do you know how many times his first book was rejected by publishers before it was printed? Twenty- seven times! Do you know how many children have learned to read with “Hop on Pop” and “Green Eggs and Ham”? I cannot find that answer even on Google. Or perhaps you remember learning to read from “Dick and Jane,” or maybe even the McGuffey Readers.
February was a good month for check-outs with 436 totals. We have checked out three of our four Chromebooks and have used all four of the hotspots for patrons to get internet at their house at the library’s expense. We are pleased that patrons can check out a computer and learn about it in the privacy of their home. If you need one, please call 423-357-4011 or come by the library on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. We are open on Wednesday and Friday from 10 until 4 and on Saturday from 10-2.
Donations for “Tails and Tales,” the Summer Reading Program are going well. Thanks to all who have donated or will donate. We really want to give the students lots of incentive for reading tales about all kinds of tails , so we are also stocking up on animal books!