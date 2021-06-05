A man who put his boat in at the Beech Creek ramp and went fishing returned to find someone had landed a large catch from the back of the man’s pickup truck.
Stolen from his truck on May 26 were numerous tools including a grinder and circular saw, a volt meter and a ratchet set. The total loss was estimated at $780.
James Richards of Pressman’s Home Road reported the theft of approximately $5,247 in property taken from his garage while he was out of town. The items include a pickup truck, tires, wheels and NASCAR memorabilia.
An elderly man in Church Hill said his adult daughter assaulted him without warning, leaving bruising and a wound on his arm. His daughter, Christy Davidson, became belligerent when an arrest was attempted and had to be restrained using a taser. She is charged with domestic assault.
Stacy Kinsler, 43, of Sneedville was arrested May 28 on his seventh charge of driving under the influence while driving north on Highway 70N near Rogersville. He failed a field sobriety test and was also charged with driving on a revoked license, violation of the light law, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Priscilla Hinkle, 39, of Kingsport was arrested May 29 on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism over $1,000.
According to Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux’s report, Hinkle is charged with hitting her husband, pushing him to the ground, threatening him and his mother with a box cutter and cutting him, as well as slashing the tires on his car and jumping on the hood.