Tennessee Democratic Governor candidate Dr. Jason Martin attended a luncheon at Hale Springs Inn Monday to discuss his agenda with the public.
A group of approximately 60 people came to hear what Dr. Martin had to say, with the Nov. 8 election just around the corner. Several topics were discussed including hard issues such as abortion and legalizing marijuana.
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
Dr. Martin is married and has three daughters, Lilly, Ansley and Laney. He and his wife, Jennifer, are both physicians. They reside in Nashville. Dr. Martin is not from the state of Tennessee but was raised in Southern Alabama in a rural town he compares to Rogersville.
Both of his parents were hard working and Dr. Martin grew up in humble beginnings. His Mother was just 17 when his parents married. The family was close and he was raised by them all, Aunts, Uncles and Grandparents who helped while his parents worked. Dr. Martin grew up in a Presbiterian Church and holds those same values learned, hard work, faith and values.
Dr. Martin greeted each individual to personally ask them about their concerns for the future of Tennessee. Most concerns were for better public education which Dr. Martin addressed in his speech.
He is not in favor of school vouchers, stating instead Tennessee needs to take better care of our teachers with better pay and to also supply their classrooms with whatever they need to teach. He is in favor of improving schools in Tennessee with vocational training options.
Dr. Martin says, “Without great public schools I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
EXPANDING MEDICAID
Healthcare was another concern Dr. Martin plans to address. His plan would expand Medicaid in Tennessee, helping to insure more people. “Medical bankruptcies are the number one debt load for uninsured people and this needs to change,” Dr. Martin told the crowd. “I would like to expand Medicaid by one billion dollars a year.” Dr. Martin believes expanding the Medicaid program will save lives including opioid deaths, pointing out that with 95 counties in Tennessee, 5 of those have no emergency room at all “which is crazy”.
RECIPE FOR GROWTH
Among the discussions was growth, development and how to attract more business to Tennessee.
“We need infrastructure, clean water and high speed internet as our recipe for growth.” Dr. Martin also would like to help Tennessee address climate change by going greener with solar power which would pay for itself.
HARD ISSUES
Trigger law passed no exception on abortion and he challenges Bill Lee on this very issue.
“Having three daughters this is a concern for me”, Dr. Martin stated. “Governor Lee lies about the law or perhaps he is misinformed but we have no exceptions, being rape or incest and does not protect child rapes resulting in preganancy either.” Restrictions dont stop abortions. They make them unsafe,” he was quoted saying. “Abortions should be a personal choice and not the governments decision.”
LEGALIZING MARIJUANA
Dr. Martin is an advocate for legal medical marijuana for Tennessee. As a Physician, he knows it has been proven to help with many conditions, cancer diagnosis anxiety, pain and PTSD were examples given.
He is in favor of legalization for recreational use also, saying we would have no fentanyl additives, a clean product and we would be taking money from the Drug Cartels to give back to Tennessee.
Recreational Marijuana has been proven to generate income in legalized states. Law enforcement would have less burden and farmers could be paid to grow crops of marijuana.
The right to work in Tennessee Dr. Martin called out as “the right to work for less” and he would like to see better wages. In order to accomplish this he is in favor of unions, He urges his supporters to vote no on Amendment 1.
Another amendment still on the books is slavery and Dr. Martin wants to remove that from the Constitution. There he urges supporters to vote yes on amendment 3.
DEBATING LEE
When asked if Dr. Martin will debate Governor Lee, he answered yes but to date Governor Lee has declined the invitation. “Lee has the bigger campaign but I am not going to let him get away with what’s been done to the people. Lee lacks courage.”
One thing Dr. Martin wants the public to know is that no matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican it is time to unify rather than divide.
You can find more information on Dr. Martin online at http//martinfortn.com