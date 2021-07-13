Food City is proud to have celebrated the opening of several new store locations and store expansions this year, along with the continued growth of their GoCart curbside pick-up and in-store food service options, such as to-go meals. These events have resulted in the creation of a number of new area jobs.
On Wednesday, Food City will be hosting a company-wide hiring event to include both full-time and part-time positions. The company is planning to hire 1,200 friendly, smiling faces in key customer and food service positions at store locations throughout its operation area and its distribution center. The positions include both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions, including truck drivers.
Food City is a family-owned and -operated company that offers a generous benefits package to its associates including competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3-percent company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, and company-paid life and disability plans, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In addition, to these great benefits, Food City also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within a growing company.
Interested candidates, can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application. Make plans to attend the event at your local Food City to find out how Food City is so much more than a grocery store.