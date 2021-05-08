A Rogersville teenager was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on Caney Creek Road.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cheyenne Sellers, 18, was traveling west when she exited the road to the right, overcorrected, then ran off the road to the right again, striking a utility pole.
She was driving a Mazda sedan when the accident occurred at 2.54 p.m.
Sellers was a senior at Cherokee High School and according to the school, a four-year member of the high school band.
“Cheyenne Sellers was a constant in our program for the last four years as a trumpet player, but even more so as a person, read the post on the band’s Facebook page. “You could always count on her to be there and to be prepared for any event we had. She always had a smile on her face and an amazing personality.
“Let’s please remember her family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Counselors were on hand at the school on Wednesday.
No further information on the cause of the crash was available at press time.