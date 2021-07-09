Forward Flag, a veterans service organization, held a Fourth of July cookout Saturday at its center on Highway 66. Attendees enjoyed grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings, cold drinks, live music and a cornhole tournament.
Forward Flag is a nonprofit organization, founded in 2013, to help prevent veteran suicide; first by raising awareness of the suicide rate among veterans and second to offer preventive measures.
The center offers counseling as well as enriching activities for veterans at no charge.
Among the activities provided are art, leather working, a gym and a pool table.
Forward Flag derives its name from the tradition of the placement of the American flag on military uniforms and vehicles. On the left side, the flag is in its traditional position with the blue field in the upper left. On the right side, though, the field is in the upper right corner. This is intended to depict how the flag would look when carried on a pole in the battlefield, when its blue field is closest to the pole, and symbolizes no retreat, no surrender.
Forward Flag has another center in Albuquerque, N.M.
“Our primary goal is to keep our veterans safe,” said founder Roger Pipkins.