Three people including the mother and father were named in a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment earlier this month charging them with aggravated child abuse accused of starving and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Rikiya Joy Parks, 34, resides in a Church Hill mobile home at 162 Country Lane with two men with whom she has children, as well as their four children.
According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17, 2021 Deputy Kevin Johnson responded to that residence on a request to do a welfare check on the children. Upon his arrival Johnson spoke to Aaron Andrew Perkins, 41, who stated he wouldn’t let Johnson in due to an aggressive dog.
Johnson asked if Perkins could bring the child out, and Perkins produced a 14-year-old who appeared healthy with no signs of abuse, Johnson stated in his report. Perkins stated that the rest of the children were with Parks at the grocery store with her boyfriend, Daniel Martin Race, 43.
Johnson stated in his report that a short time later Parks and Race arrived at the home with two children ages 8 and 1 who also appeared healthy. The trio reportedly stated there were no other children at the residence.
Later that day Johnson received information that there was also a 16-year-old girl at the residence who was possibly being abused and neglected. Johnson then returned to the Country Lane residence with Deputy Anthony Crosby, and they asked Parks and Race about the fourth child. The couple allegedly stated the girl was at a water park in Pigeon Forge with her uncle.
Johnson reported that when he asked to search the residence the couple became uncooperative, stating they have aggressive dogs, a raccoon that would bite, and other animals.
After about an hour deputies gained entrance to the residence.
“(The 16-year-old girl) was located under a bed with cardboard around it,” Johnson reported. “(The girl) appeared to be malnourished and had visible signs of assault.”
At that point detectives responded to the residence with the Department of Children’s Services, and the girl was taken to the hospital.
Upon searching the residence deputies reportedly found a raccoon in a cage, as well as a small dog with puppies in a cage, four squirrels in a cage, multiple rabbits in cages, and other dogs and cats running loose in the home.
Johnson reported there was also 45-50 plastic grocery bags filled with used kitty litter piled up in a hallway next to the back door.
On Aug. 15 Parks, Perkins and Race were each indicted for aggravated child abuse which is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years if convicted. They were also charged with felony filing a false report and Parks was additionally charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
All three were served a sealed indictment warrant on Aug. 19 and subsequently released from the Hawkins County Jail on bond. They are scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 14.