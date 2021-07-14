This month, Appalachian Sustainable Development officially launches the MyASD platform on its website. The new platform is designed to be a user-friendly portal that provides expanded resources and helpful tools for farming and agriculture producers, small businesses, ASD staff and volunteers.
Funding was provided by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement so that users can now visit ASD’s website and access the MyASD platform to create their own member profile to access forums, communicate through private messaging and more. To create a user profile, visitors:
- Go to https://asdevelop.org.
- Click the user icon on the top right corner of the homepage
- See the option to register or log in
- Enter the requested information and confirm
- Once account is created, log in to personalize profile and interact with other members
With the new MyASD platform, ASD’s FARM program is also expanding to allow participating program interns to find farm mentors and secure 200 hour, on-farm internships, share best practices and collaborate.
“We worked with Jeremy Bise of ThoseGeeks to create more ways for people visiting ASD’s website to connect with each other. By developing the MyASD platform, we can share the most relevant information and expanded resources to all kinds of people who might be interested in farming and agriculture or are considering the opportunities in this important field," said Jenni Roop, ASD’s agriculture education communications manager.
"By using this technology and making it really user friendly, we’re growing the connections between local and regional farmers and other partners who are stakeholders, building a more resilient network," Roop said.