Beginning in August, citizens who wish to address the BMA will have more time to do so at each meeting, but they will have to wait until the end of the meeting.
Whereas visitors were previously given three minutes to speak, the BMA unanimously voted to increase this to five minutes. The ordinance making both of these changes was unanimously approved on second reading at the July 28 meeting, with Mayor Pat Stilwell and Alderman Steven McLain absent.
“This allows some people a little more time to compose their thoughts,” Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk said last month. “Some people have more to say than others.”
This ordinance also moved visitor comments from the beginning of the meeting to the end. Visitors can bring a matter before the board, but the board cannot discuss or vote on the matter until it is put on the agenda for the next meeting.
“This seems logical in that it will allow a better flow of business to be conducted if comments are at the end of the meeting,” Mawk said.
May BMA meeting halted during public comment section
The May BMA meeting was actually briefly halted during the public comment time, when a New Jersey advocate for police reform confronted the BMA with allegations of excessive force on the part of one of its police officers.
However, no Mount Carmel officials have claimed this new ordinance is related to the May meeting.
Terence Jones, founder and executive director of The Total Justice Project, refused to yield the floor when his three minutes were over, saying “I have a first amendment right to free speech.”
Jones called for the firing of Mount Carmel Police Officer Hunter Jones over an officer involved shooting that occurred in January of 2021.
During the incident a police officer was struck by the fleeing suspect vehicle. The Sullivan County Grand Jury subsequently determined Officer Jones’ use of his firearm during the incident was justified, but Terrence Jones argued that Officer Jones violated the MCPD’s Use of Force policy during the 2021 incident.
The back and forth between Jones, Mayor Pat Stilwell and City Attorney Joe May proceeded for 11 minutes.
After Stilwell repeatedly stated the BMA’s public comment policy, and Jones refused to yield the floor, Stilwell said, “You need to leave now or sit down.”
“I need to leave or you’re going to do what?” Jones asked.
“I will have you arrested,” Stilwell replied.
After continuing back-and-forth, May suggested Jones take up the matter with Lunsford, the District Attorney, and the TBI. Lunsford and Jones subsequently had a private conversation that seemed to end on good terms.
Lunsford told the Review at the time that he did plan to sit down with May and City Manager Emily Wood to take another look at the investigation.