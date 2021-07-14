NORTHEAST TN – Providing food for low-income seniors is a priority of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. The Food Bank started the Mobile Senior Grocery Program in 2013 and has since sustained and expanded the program to serve more seniors in need. This year through a grant from The Enterprise Foundation and Feeding America, Second Harvest added home food delivery for low-income seniors with transportation or mobility issues that prevent them from accessing food.
There are 110,203 seniors 65 + living in the area’s eight counties, and 10,982 (12.5 percent) live at or below the federal poverty rate, according to Census.gov 2019 American Community Survey. Census predictions also show there will be 181,874 seniors (a 26.25-percent increase) in our region by 2030. If poverty levels remain the same, there may be 13,775 seniors living at or below the federal poverty level by 2030.
The Food Bank served 7,559 seniors through agencies and programs during FY2020. The food helps ensure seniors don’t have to choose between food and other basic needs like medical care and housing. An average of 1,045 seniors received food assistance each month. A total of 12,541 food boxes were distributed to seniors at the Food Bank’s direct service food distribution sites, including the Mobile Food Pantry, Mobile Produce Delivery Program, and Senior Grocery Program.
Second Harvest identified three key barriers and challenges to seniors’ food access: 1) Seniors find it difficult to obtain food due to transportation or mobility issues. 2) Many seniors who can’t afford to purchase food have to choose between buying food and medicine or healthcare. 3) The Senior SNAP average benefit is $16 per month in Tennessee. The Food Bank addresses these barriers through The Mobile Senior Grocery Program and the new Senior Food Box Delivery Program.
The Food Bank wants to make sure that low-income seniors are not food insecure. (Food insecurity refers to the lack of available financial resources for nutritionally adequate food at the household level.) Seniors in need of food assistance can contact Second Harvest’s hotline at 1-888-231-SNAP for more information about accessing the Senior Grocery Program food distributions, home delivery, or help in applying for SNAP (food stamps).
Mission: Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee’s (SHFBNT) mission is to feed the hungry by securing and distributing food and engaging the community in solving hunger. SHFBNT serves people in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee. SHFBNT is a 501© 3 non-profit organization and an affiliate of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network. As a Feeding America network food bank, Second Harvest is committed to partnering with the network to transform how it meets its neighbor’s needs, advances equity, drives meaningful policy change and accelerates community impact.