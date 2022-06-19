Kingsport police have charged a man with two counts of attempted first degree murder as a result of a double stabbing at the International House of Pancakes on Stone Drive.
On June 18 at approximately 8:50 PM Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to IHOP, 1201 East Stone Drive in Kingsport in reference to the stabbing of two employees.
Upon arrival, Officers located two adult male victims ages 47 and 69, both employees of IHOP, outside of the restaurant. Both men had sustained knife wounds and were transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. While their injuries appeared severe, they were not initially believed to be life-threatening.
Further investigation revealed that the victims had been stabbed during an altercation with another individual, identified as Aaron E. Hopson, 40, who then fled the scene before police arrived. At least one of the victims was acquainted with Mr. Hopson prior to this incident.
A warrant was obtained, charging Hopson with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. On June 19 around 2 a.m. Hopson was located at his residence in Sullivan County, just outside of the city limits of Kingsport.
Following a brief stand-off, he was taken into custody.
Hopson was transported to the Kingsport City Jail, where he remained held Sunday pending arraignment.