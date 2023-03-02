The Hawkins County Commission approved a resolution Monday opting into the second settlement from a series of opioid lawsuits, which is estimated at $1 million over 15 years.
This is the second round of opioid lawsuit settlements involving manufacturers, distributors and retailer. In the first round, which began last year, Hawkins County was awarded another $1 million paid over 18 years by Johnson and Johnson.
The group from the second group includes Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Tava and Allergan.
These lawsuit settlements are completely separate from the “Baby Doe” state lawsuits filed by area attorney generals which resulted in Hawkins County receiving a $1.6 million settlement.
Attorney Crystal Jessee represents Hawkins County in the opioid lawsuit involving manufacturers, distributors and retailer.
On Monday Jessee urged the commission to approve the resolution and opt in to these settlements.
“That will put us back into the payment plan over a course of a few years,” Jessee told the commission. “Walmart will pay off their portion the quickest, being six years, and the longest being Walgreens — a 15 year span. However, this settlement will almost mirror identically that last settlement with the others. The numbers-wise should just double your numbers going forward.”
Jessee estimated the second series of settlements to be close in amount to the first series with Johnson and Johnson which was around $1 million.
“When we get the mass majority to opt in, then we’ll know the exact breakdown,” Jessee said. “Right now we’re basing our settlement figures off of what we settled for on the first series.”
She added, “As you know you’ve had abatement funds close to $300,000 come up from our portion of the first settlement. This will also put more money in abatement for you to use for specific things to set aside, as well as the money that comes to you with no strings attached.”
Jessee reported that Hawkins County was awarded $1 million last year in the first round of settlements with Johnson and Johnson to be paid out over an 18 year span.
To date Hawkins County should have received $212,230. The last check Hawkins County received would have been around November, which would have been around $140,000.
“Why you got so much up front is that, number open you were one of our clients and you opted in; and number two if we got so many to opt in, part of the incentive was that Johnson and Johnson would pay five years up front,” Jessee told the commission. “Walmart has alluded to that too, so we look for that to mirror what happened the first time, the second time. If not we’re essentially doubling your settlement close to the same numbers as the first million dollars.”
Jesse noted that the funds coming directly to the county have no restrictions. The abatement fund which is part of the settlement and is paid through the state, is restricted to drug treatment and other specific addiction related uses.
Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Council, which was created by the Tennessee General Assembly, announced last week that Hawkins County had been awarded $289,569 in opioid abatement funds paid through the state.
Approved uses include a continuum of opioid use disorder treatment programs, medication assisted treatment, recovery supports, and prevention measures.