121521_RVR_opioidlawsuit

In this file photo Greeneville attorney Crystal Jessee addresses the Hawkins County Commission on Nov. 22, 2021 about, what the time, was a pending opioid federal lawsuit settlement.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission approved a resolution Monday opting into the second settlement from a series of opioid lawsuits, which is estimated at $1 million over 15 years.

