JOHNSON CITY – The Northeast County Health Departments are offering extended hours to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations in communities. The Northeast Region includes Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
Beginning Monday, the Northeast County Health Departments COVID-19 vaccination sites were opened to provide vaccinations with expanded morning and evening appointments.
“We’re eager to offer these additional opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in a way that works more conveniently with their schedules,” said Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English. “The more people in Northeast counties who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our region can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
The Northeast Region Counties are now vaccinating residents in Phases 1 and 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, along with anyone aged 55 and older. The Northeast Region County Health Departments offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment. To book your appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination, please call the Northeast Regional Information Line at (423) 979-4689. The Information Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 P.
The Northeast Region County Health Departments remind all residents that in addition to vaccinations, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan focuses on those most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19. Learn what phase of the vaccination plan you’re in at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.