Special needs youth spent Saturday afternoon learning new skills and making new friends at the Special Needs Kids Scotch Doubles Tournament at Rack ‘Em Up near Surgoinsville. The event was administered by the American Pool-players Association. Venue owner Amanda Wolf said, “We just wanted to recognize a need and have an event for these kids, to give them a sport to participate in.”
Established players were partnered with the participants to help them learn the game. Ben Ruffner said that when he heard about the event, he asked “when, where and what time?” He added that he was glad to help introduce the kids to the game of pool.
Christie Thacker of Volunteer High school brought students to the tournament. “It’s wonderful that they’re hosting this event,” she said. “The kids learn a new skill and it’s a great way of showing inclusion.”