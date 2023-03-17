A Rogersville woman was arrested and her residence searched Friday after the Hawkins County Sheriffs office allegedly sent a confidential informant to purchase meth from her on two occasions.
On Friday officers from the Rogersville Police Department and HCSO Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the residence of Martha Diane Ayers, 47, 329 Boyd Street, Rogersville, after police reportedly obtained probable cause that illegal drugs were being sold within the residence.
That probable cause included an alleged March 9 purchase of 0.83 grams of meth for $50 in marked bills from Ayers at her residence by a confidential informant; as well as a Feb. 14 purchase of 0.6 grams of meth from Ayers for $50 in marked bills at her residence.
Ayers reside within 500 feet of the Rogersville Presbyterian Church Day Care Center, and pertaining to those two alleged meth sales she was charged with two counts each of delivery of meth within a drug free schools zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
When police searched Ayers residence Friday they allegedly located a glass jar containing 14 grams of marijuana, 26 Gabapentin capsules, 10 prepackaged Gabapentin capsules, digital scales, glass pipes, small baggies, and $305 in cash.
Ayers was additionally charged with possession of Schedule V Narcotics for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held on $150,000 bond pending an April 19 preliminary hearing.