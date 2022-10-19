fire

On Oct. 6 firefighters from Stanley Valley, Goshen Valley, Carters Valley and Surgoinsville responded to a house fire on Cold springs road near Surgoinsville. The fire started in a back bedroom where an electrical panel is located. The home was saved, along with two cts, and no injuries were reported.

 Courtesy of Stanley Valley VFD

This Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), the Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.

