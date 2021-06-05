NASHVILLE – Tennesseans continued returning to the workforce in counties across the state in April. According to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, nearly all counties experienced a decrease in unemployment during the month. In year-to-year comparisons, each county showed a remarkable recovery from pandemic-era unemployment rates one year ago.
The department reported 87 counties saw lower unemployment rates in April when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same in two counties, while six counties did experience higher unemployment.
Seventy of the state’s 95 counties now have rates less than 5 percent. Unemployment is 5 percent or greater in the remaining 25 counties.
Hawkins County reported 281 new claims for the week ending May 29, while Grainger County had 11, Greene County had 71, Hamblen County had 41, Hancock County had 5 and Sullivan County had 138.
At 2.8 percent, Williamson and Moore counties recorded the state’s lowest unemployment for the month. Williamson’s rate is down 0.5 of a percentage point from March and 7.9 percentage points from April 2020, during the height of business closures due to the pandemic. Moore County’s rate is down 0.9 of a percentage point from March and 9.8 percentage points from its rate one year ago.
The state paid a total of 113,807 claims for the week ending May 29.