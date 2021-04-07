A man on a motorbike who attempted to drive through a working crash scene on Sunday was wrestled to the ground and arrested by highway patrol officers.
Brian Kelly, 43, of Kingsport was spotted by Hawkins County Deputy Billy Begley passing a truck on a double yellow line while southbound on Goshen Valley Road. As he pursued the motorcyclist Begley reportedly clocked him at 60 m.p.h. in a 45-m.p.h. zone.
Begley ended the pursuit due to the high rates of speed and the fact that the Tennessee Highway Patrol was working an accident on Beech Creek Road, where both Kelly and Begley were traveling.
Begley soon received a report that Kelly had been stopped at the previous accident scene. THP Trooper Chris Vaughan said he had been able to tackle the driver and drag him off his bike.
Begley said the driver smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He also reportedly failed a field sobriety test.
Vaughan said he recovered two glass pipes, commonly used for narcotics, and a quantity of what appeared to be methamphetamine when Kelly was searched.
Officials said the bike was not registered and not insured.
A motorist who was stopped for the original accident said Kelly almost hit her as she was standing outside her car and trying to warn him to slow down.
Kelly was charged with driving a vehicle in the left lane, speeding more than 21 miles over the speed limit, running a stop sign, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, sixth offense of driving on a revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle, violation of financial responsibility laws, evading arrest by motor vehicle, fifth offense driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.