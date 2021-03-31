Local Vietnam veterans who died in country were honored Monday morning at the Veterans Memorial in Rogersville. The event marked National Vietnam Veterans Day.
After a welcome from Dennis Elkins and a prayer by Terry Hicks, James Vaughan lowered the American flag to half-staff. Family members were then invited to plant flags in the flower bed behind the Vietnam marker, and Darryl McPheron played “Taps.”
The service was conducted by Hawkins County American Legion Post 21, Joseph Rogers VFW Post #9543, Church Hill VFW Post #9754 and Bulls Gap VFW Post #9683.
Vietnam veterans names on the memorial are PFC Don E. Alley, PFC Thomas D. Bernard, SP-$ Conley A. Bradshaw, SSgt. Roy M. Brooks, PFC Gary M. Carter, Sp-4 Gale V. Crawford, Sgt. Billy R. Courtney, Sgt. Freddie D. Ford, Sgt. Luther V. Vilreath, Sp-4 Elgie G. Hanna, Cpl. Jimmy L. Henry, Sp-4 Herbert D. Horner, PFC Thomas A. Lawson, 2nd Lt. Robert G. Price, Sgt. James P. Richards, Cpl. Thomas G. Richmond, PFC Gary S. Rowlett, SSgt. David P. Spears, Lt. John W. Wilson and 2nd Lt. Randall D. Yeary.
Pictured are veteran James Vaughan of Church Hill saluting the flag during the playing of “Taps,” Joan Hensley of Church Hill placing a flag in memory of her brother, Freddie Ford, and family members and veterans saluting the lowering of the flag to half-staff.