The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has hired longtime advocate Sandi Blalock as director of the Appalachian Highlands Region in the Tri-Cities.
Blalock, a lifelong volunteer with the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, previously served as a troop leader, service unit manager and longstanding board member.
“While Sandi is a new staff member, she is no stranger to our Girl Scout family,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “She has dedicated years of service in various volunteer positions. We are fortunate to have someone so knowledgeable and passionate to lead the Appalachian Highlands Region in East Tennessee.”
Blalock became connected to the organization when her daughter joined the Girl Scout Daisies as a kindergartner and the troop needed a leader. She spent 13 years as a troop leader and three years as a service unit manager. In 2015, Blalock became a board member for the nonprofit and has since served three terms.
“I have been a part of the Girl Scout mission for more than 15 years witnessing many young girls, including my daughter, develop into confident leaders,” Blalock said. “It is one of my goals as the new director to ensure that volunteers are trained well and appreciated, so that they can have the same fulfilling experience that I had.”
Blalock most recently spent more than five years as an advertising account manager for The Greeneville Sun. As director of the Appalachian Highlands Region, she will work out of the organization’s Tri-Cities office, located in Johnson City.
Blalock resides in Greeneville with her husband, Larry. She has two grown children, George and Leigh Ann. Her daughter, the former Daisy, just graduated from college. In her free time, she loves to travel and be creative with photography and watercolor painting.
About Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.