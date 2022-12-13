A Rogersville woman was arrested Friday on a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment on two counts of felony and one misdemeanor counts of child abuse/neglect stemming from allegations dating back to May 13.
Virginia Ashley Bishop, 33, of Rogersville, faces two felony charges involving children ages 3 and 5, and one misdemeanor count involving a 12-year-old child.
According to court records the 3-year-old was still only 2-years-old when the child was admitted to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital on May 13 with “multiple lesions from vermin bites, generalized hygienic neglect, and severe diaper rash”.
The 5-year-old was admitted to HCMH on May 13 with “multiple wounds with excoriations on the arms, diaper rash, a large excoriation on the left buttock, and generally dirty and unwashed”.
The 12-year-old, who was 11 at the time, was admitted to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital on May 13 with “multiple small lesions over the skin consistent with chigger bites, tick bites, some excoriations, and generally poor hygiene”.
Representatives from the HCSO, Department of Children’s Services, and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital testified before the grand jury during Bishop’s presentment.
Bishop was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond pending an arraignment date set for Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court.