Heritage Days will celebrate her 41th anniversary October 9, 10, and 11, 2020, in Historic downtown Rogersville, Tennessee. Grand Presenters of this year’s celebration include: TVA-John Sevier, Ballad Health, Rogersville Review, WRGS, Kingsport Times News, the Town of Rogersville and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Please stop by the presenter booths on Main Street to look at the informational displays and say thanks to these contributors.
This year, Hawkins Co. Gas will sponsor the Mixed Media Art and Photography Show. The mixed media Art and Photography Show offers categories for children, youth and adults. Seven categories of art will be judged, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, needlework, glass, fabrics, fiber, textile, wood, photographs, enhanced photographs, and other three dimensional art.
The Art Show will be exhibited inside the Hawkins Co. Courthouse on Main Street. The Art Show is not limited to Rogersville/Hawkins County participants only- Regional participants are welcome!
Entry forms for the Mixed Art and Photography Show are available at the following locations: RHA Depot Museum, The Rogersville Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, and online www.rogersvilleheritage.org .
Other Friday evening events;
The Heritage Days food court on South Depot Street will open at 5 p.m. — visit one of many street food vendors for great festival foods or local downtown restaurants until way in the evening.
Rogersville Main Street and Random Rods Car Club will host the final Cruise- In of the season with a parade of over 100 vintage automobiles (pre 1980) from 6-9 p.m. Visit the Rogersville Main Street booth to vote for “People’s Choice,” to be awarded at the close of the evening.
Enjoy the music of Ivy Road at the Main Stage on the Town Square beginning at 6 p.m.. The group plays a variety of multigenerational music- Main Stage sponsored by US Bank and ZF.
On Saturday, October 10, 2020, the festival’s opening ceremony, sponsored by U Save, will begin at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Uniformed representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution, accompanied by the Cherokee Drum Line , will conduct a flag ceremony followed by the singing of the National Anthem, and invocation by Sheldon Livesay of Of One Accord
Ministries. The festival opens immediately after the ceremony with hosts of demonstrators highlighting heritage skills in the demonstrator’s yard including a living history exhibition, blacksmiths, chicken scratch demonstration, handmade turkey calls, chair caning, master gardeners, onsite apple butter stirs and many more. Demonstrator’s Yard sponsored by East Tennessee Iron and Metal.
The Davis Grist Mill and Antique Farm Exhibit will be on display on South Depot Street and Artisan Craft booths will line four blocks of Main and Church Streets. The Civis Bank Young’uns Yard will offer old-fashioned games, inflatables, balloon art, the Heritage Train, and face painting.
The Dance Stage and the Main Stage on the square, will provide a variety of new exciting groups and repeat favorites, offering non-stop entertainment throughout the festival. See the entertainment sponsors at each site.
Heritage Days’ is excited to host returning CivilWar reenactors of the Company of the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion. B Company will set up an encampment on Friday evening.
Saturday from 9:00 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. they will perform War skirmishes,Cavalry and artillery demonstrations, saber drills, and practice maneuver at Crockett SpringsPark, located on South Rogers Street. Guests are asked to bring folding chairs to this and all other outdoor exhibitions and shows.
Visit the Food Court for a variety of street food or visit downtown restaurants for your dining pleasure. The beautiful Hale Springs Inn, circa 1824 features McKinney's Tavern for lunch, dinner, or drinks. While visiting, take a tour of the historic Inn.
Visit historic downtown Rogersville, Tennessee, for free family entertainment as we celebrate 41 years of our heritage, October 9, 10, and 11, 2020.
The Heritage Days 2020 Schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 9
6 p.m. -Cruise Inn on the Square. Cruise through the historic district.
6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Ivy Road to perform on the Main Stage beside Hale Spring Inn.
Saturday, October 10
10 a.m. — Opening ceremony — Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, CHS Drum Corps, National Anthem and Invocation
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
12 p.m — Antique Tractor Parade
9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. — Performance by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion -Crockett Spring Park - South Rogers Street
Sunday, October 11
12 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
2 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
We encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.