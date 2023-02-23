A Rogersville man old the HCSO he returned home Sunday night to find a woman on drugs was in his house.
Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a residence on E. Main Street in Rogersville where he located the homeowner and Donna Jean Dubois in the living room.
Winter reported that he told Dubois to stand up and put her hands behind her back, which she complied. As he was attempting to place the second cuff on her wrist, however, she began to resist.
“The suspect was yelling and appeared to be on drugs,” Winter stated in his report. “I was able to get her left hand cuffed. As I was holding the suspect by her handcuffs she began to dig her fingernails into my finger to the point that it drew blood.”
Winter added, “I told the suspect to stop resisting and trying to pull away from me. The suspect began kicking me. The suspect was taken to the ground and resistance stopped.”
Winter said there was a large knife on the table where Dubois was located during the incident.
The owner stated that when he’d left he’d put the dog in the house and closed the gate behind him, but when he returned home he found the gate was open and the dog was outside in the yard.
The owner further stated he hadn’t locked the door when he left, but it was locked with Dubois inside when he arrived home.
Dubois, 52, 316 Guntown Road Rogersville, was charged with aggravated burglary, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
She was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Curt and ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Monday. Between April of 2022 and this past Jan. 30 Dubois has been arrested four times in Hawkins County for public intoxication.