Kingsport, Tennessee: On Thursday October 1, 2020, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee was named as one of the top four food banks in America out of the 200 food banks that make up Feeding America the Nation’s Food Bank Network. The announcement was made as part of the Feeding America Fall Leadership Virtual Summit Thursday broadcast from Chicago.
“We are proud to be a part of the Feeding America network of food banks, and to be named as one of the top four food banks in the nation to be considered Food Bank of the Year,” said Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “This is truly a demonstration of the hard work and dedication of our staff, Board of Directors, partner agencies and volunteers. Second Harvest has always strived to end hunger in our region through partnerships and programs to assure that no one goes without food.
“Based on estimates by Feeding America, food insecurity has increased in all of our counties ranging from a 25.0% increase in Hancock to a high of 39.5% in Washington County due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. We have responded to the rising need by joining with our agency partners and local schools and businesses to host pop-up mobile pantries where we can take food out to more people in need in addition to our normal efforts.”
With the help of the Feeding America, Tennessee Emergency Management Association, TEMA, local support and USDA, Second Harvest has access to additional fresh food including fresh produce and meat and plans to continue throughout the year the mobile pop-up pantries in the region where they distribute up to 100 pounds of food to families in need.
For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee visit www.netfoodbank.org or Facebook.com/netfoodbank or call (423)279-0430.
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has led the effort to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986 and is the only food bank serving the eight county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
Its mission is to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging our community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education.
In addition to serving partner agencies, Second Harvest administers programs that directly benefit individuals and families at risk for hunger. Second Harvest Food bank of Northeast Tennessee is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks.