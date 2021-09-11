Welles Crowther: A 9/11 Hero

Welles Crowther was a 24-year-old equities trader at Sandler O’Neil and Partners on the 104th floor when United Airlines Flight 175 hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
He called his mother and left a voicemail: “Mom, this is Welles. I want you to know that I’m OK.”
HELPING MANY TO SAFETY
After that call, however, Crowther’s instinct as a former volunteer firefighter as a teen kicked in. He made his way down to the 78th floor sky lobby and became a hero to strangers known only as “the man in the red bandana.”
According to Mic: “Amid the smoke, chaos and debris, Crowther helped injured and disoriented office workers to safety, risking his own life in the process. Though they couldn’t see much through the haze, those he saved recalled a tall figure wearing a red bandana to shield his lungs and mouth.”
“He had come down to the 78th-floor sky lobby, an alcove in the building with express elevators meant to speed up trips to the ground floor. In what’s been described as a ‘strong, authoritative voice,’ Crowther di-rected survivors to the stairway and encouraged them to help others while he carried an injured woman on his back. After bring-ing her 15 floors down to safety, he made his way back up to help others.”
‘HE’S DEFINITELY MY GUARDIAN ANGEL’
“Everyone who can stand, stand now,” Crowther told survivors while directing them to the stairway exit. “If you can help others, do so.”
Crowther was credited with saving at least a dozen people that day.
Crowther’s body was later recovered alongside firefighters in a stairwell heading back up the tower with the “jaws of life” rescue tool, according to Mic.
“He’s definitely my guardian angel — no ifs, ands or buts — because without him, we would be sitting there, waiting [until] the building came down,” survivor Ling Young told CNN.