An 80-year-old Kingsport man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle struck another car on E. Stone Drive, setting off a chain reaction crash involving several vehicles.
Around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on East Stone Drive near Bowater Drive in Kingsport. Due to the serious nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit responded to investigate.
The KPD investigation revealed that a red 1990 Ford Mustang 2-door coupe, driven and solely occupied by Grady Bell, 80, of Kingsport, was westbound on East Stone Drive, following behind a light blue, 2011 Nissan Versa 4-door sedan, driven and solely occupied by Frank A. Underwood, 59, of Bristol, Tenn.
For unknown reasons, the Mustang struck the Versa in the rear, the KPD reported.
According to the KPD, following the initial impact the Mustang veered left into oncoming traffic. The Mustang then struck an eastbound red 2007 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle, driven by David W. Beavers, 33, of Church Hill, with three additional passengers including two adults and a 2-year-old child.
The Mustang finally came to a rest after colliding head-on into an eastbound green 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, driven by Richard S. Mumpower, 52, of Bristol, Tenn.
Bell was killed in the crash.
Mumpower sustained suspected major injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.
No other motorists involved in the crash were injured. The Edge and the Versa sustained functional damage, but were able to be driven away. The Mustang and the Frontier sustained disabling damage, and had to be towed from the scene.
Traffic in the area remained heavily congested for several hours while first responders provided treatment and transportation of the injured and deceased, a safe and thorough investigation of the crash, and the removal of disabled vehicles and associated debris. The scene has since been cleared, and normal traffic patterns have resumed.
This crash remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.
