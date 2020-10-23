Surgoinsville, TN: Surgoinsville Pharmacy announced immediate availability of rapid COVID-19 tests.
Tests are stocked weekly and there is enough allocation to offer this as a service to anyone that has been exposed or is exhibiting symptoms, with ease of scheduling an appointment, results in 15 minutes, and contactless intake and payment. As always, we still offer the lab send-off (PCR) test to anyone as well.
“We are excited to be able to offer these tests to the community to enable our neighbors to safely return to work and help care for family members, without the worry of passing on the virus,” said Amber Suthers, Clinical Services Manager at Surgoinsville Pharmacy.
Positive Community Impact
Several industries have already utilized the rapid test services to improve employee absenteeism and save on production costs. A person does not have to be a customer at Surgoinsville Pharmacy to receive testing. COVID-19 paperwork for testing is to be completed online before appointments are scheduled.
For more information call Surgoinsville Pharmacy at 423-345-0333. Website: www.surgoinsvillepharmacy.com