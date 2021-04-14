The fund-raising campaign continues for the 2021 Rogersville 4th of July Celebration Fireworks spectacular. After it was announced in January that the previous 4th of July Celebration Committee was disbanding and that no plans were being made for the celebration this year, former chairman Dr. Blaine Jones and treasurer Mark DeWitte stepped back into the picture.
“We couldn’t let it just go away after all the work we had put into it over the years as well as the work those who succeeded us put in the last few years,” said DeWitte, who worked alongside Jones for over 15 years on the celebration.
“Over a 25-year span, we, along with many others, devoted a lot of time and energy to make the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration a top-notch event. We just felt we could not let things go by the wayside without trying to continue some sort of event that could bring the community together – especially in this time of pandemic and uncertainty,” Jones said. “What we decided we could do on short notice is raise money to have a really good fireworks show at the Rogersville City Park” and that is indeed the current plan. On Saturday, July 3, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Bob and Julie Smith with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company will put on a fireworks display reminiscent of the ones Jones and crew did for so many years.
“Everybody loves a good fireworks show and we always had the best around, so that is what we are hoping to do again this year,” Jones said. Sponsors and donations are being sought to make this 2021 Fireworks extravaganza the best in the area once again. Donations can be mailed to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857 or they can be made online via bit.ly/Rog4July.
If you would like to discuss becoming a main sponsor, call Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150. The celebration is being run under the auspices of Four Square Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization run by Jones and DeWitte. Donations and support may be tax-deductible.