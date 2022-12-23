Though several citizens have requested that the Mount Carmel BMA return the order of meetings to its previous lineup with citizen comments at the beginning of the agenda.
A tied BMA vote on Dec. 15 means that comments will remain at the end.
The vote was tied 3-3 with Mayor Pat Stilwell abstaining, so the ordinance failed. Aldermen John Gibson, Jim Gilliam and Jim Bare voted ‘yes’.
Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk, the most vocal opposition to the idea, said she disliked having citizen comments at the beginning of the meeting because she will likely have forgotten the comment by the end of the meeting. Or, she said, questions about the comment will be stuck in her head, and she won’t be able to focus on the agenda.
“If [citizen comments] are at the first, our minds have become engaged in the business that’s before us,” Mawk said.
She further noted, “Sometimes we’re just blindsided.”
However, those who have spoken against having comments at the end of the agenda have noted that this potentially eliminates citizen’s ability to speak on an agenda item before it is voted on by the BMA.
“To me, this is more logical”
At the November BMA meeting, former BMA member Garrett White formally requested that citizen comments be returned to the beginning of the agenda.
Alderman John Gibson said he proposed the December ordinance to revise the agenda in response to White’s request.
As soon as Gibson read the proposed ordinance, Mawk expressed opposition.
“When people come before the board with a question or comment, they can be very angry, confused and un-knowledgable” she said. “When they present their problems, our minds should start turning about what they’re discussing, but we often have no idea. This allows us to go to the people at the end of the meeting and discuss it further while our questions are fresh in our minds.”
“If anyone has a question about what’s on the agenda, they can always be called on,” Alderman Mindy Shugart added.
“To me, this is just more logical,” Mawk said. “Look what happened when we were accosted by that man from New Jersey (Terence Jones of the Total Justice Project). When the discussion is heated, our minds aren’t able to focus on the business at hand. You always have nagging questions, and you’re not focused on what you’re supposed to be discussing.”
May BMA meeting halted during public comment section
The BMA voted in July of this year to move citizen comments from the beginning of the agenda (as they are in every other municipality in Hawkins County) to the end, and this took effect in August.
This same ordinance also lengthened citizen comments from three to five minutes.
It is likely that the decision was made in response to an incident during the May, 2022 BMA meeting, though no Mount Carmel officials explicitly said this was the reason for the decision.
The May BMA meeting was actually briefly halted during the public comment time, when a New Jersey advocate for police reform confronted the BMA with allegations of excessive force on the part of one of its police officers.
Terence Jones, founder and executive director of The Total Justice Project, called for the firing of Mount Carmel Police Officer Hunter Jones over an officer-involved shooting that occurred in January of 2021. The back and forth between Jones, Stilwell and City Attorney Joe May proceeded for 11 minutes.
When Jones refused to yield the floor when his three minutes were over, saying “I have a first amendment right to free speech,” Stilwell threatened Jones with arrest.
Jones and MCPD Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. eventually stepped outside for a private conversation that seemed to end on good terms.