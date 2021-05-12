Millions of people gathered Thursday at courthouses, city halls, in churches and schools across the nation to observe the 69th consecutive National Day of Prayer. Hawkins County residents joined through observances both at Jaycee Park in Church Hill and the Court House Square in Rogersville.
The theme this year was from II Corinthians 3:17, asking God to pour out his “love, life and liberty” on this nation. Traditionally the National Day of Prayer is broken down into prayers for what are called the pillars of influence in the American society. Prayers are generally offered by pastors for the nation and its leaders, the military, businesses, media, schools, churches, families, the drug epidemic and the need for revival and awakening.
This year, Dr. Blaine Jones, who is a leader in Expecting God’s Help, facilitated the observance with prayers being offered by Rev. Trey Meek from the Rogersville First Baptist Church, Rev. John Butler from East Rogersville Baptist Church, Frank Proffitt from Rogersville First United Methodist, Rolax Jones from Persia Baptist Church, Rev. Tecky Hicks from Surgoinsville First Baptist, Rev. Stephen Kimery from Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Rev. Fred Dimond, retired Methodist pastor, and Rev. Jason Ward from Hasson Street Christian Church with Harry Jarrett from Russells Chapel closing the time in a worship song.
Organizers thought through the week, they would have to be inside for this year’s event due to rain and storms, but one pastor commented, “Look what God did: it turned out to be a gorgeous day again this year.”
There are over 1,000 times in America’s history that presidents have called for days of prayer and fasting. Abraham Lincoln called for a National Day of Prayer, but Harry Truman signed a bill that made the National Day of Prayer a law in 1952. Then Ronald Regan amended that law to set aside the first Thursday of every May. Normally every year, the president and all 50 governors sign proclamations endorsing the need for prayer.
Observances vary across the nation. Some cities like Kingsport begin their day with the mayors’ prayer breakfast. Rogersville and Church Hill hold a public observance at the noon hour in the town square which represents the seat of authority for their county. Then some cities, like Knoxville and Sevierville, hold a night observance. But while they are held at different times, the prayer topics and theme run as a thread across the nation tying these prayers together, believing they are heard in heaven and God will favorably respond with blessing on those that were prayed for.
One of the comments at the Observance was that NDP can also mean National Daily Prayer. While there is a day set aside for public prayers each year, it is vital Christians take advantage of the daily opportunity to communicate with “Father God” in heaven through prayer.