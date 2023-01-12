IMG_0316.jpeg

Thread Bank has accepted an offer to sell the former Church Hill Citizens Bank (a/k/a CIVIS Bank) building to the county for $550,000.

 Jeff Bobo

Inspectors said a former Church Hill Bank building that Hawkins County is considering purchasing to relocate county offices has roof deteriorations that will cost an estimated $52,000 to repair.

