Inspectors said a former Church Hill Bank building that Hawkins County is considering purchasing to relocate county offices has roof deteriorations that will cost an estimated $52,000 to repair.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Bentley and Associates LLC from Loudon conducted an inspection of the former Citizens Bank (a/k/a CIVIS Bank) building, which is on S. Central Avenue adjacent to the Food Lion shopping complex in Church Hill.
Bentley and Associates was recommended by a local real estate appraisal person, and they are one of the few inspectors in the area licensed for commercial building inspection.
Following the inspection, Bentley issued several findings. Aside from the roof issues, there were some other minor issues identified in the inspection report, but Bentley noted that those can be addressed by the county maintenance department.
At its Jan. 23 meeting the County Commission will consider purchase of the bank building and property for $550,000. The building would house the County Clerk and Trustee satellite offices in Church Hill, as well as the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office substation.
The county proposes to move its offices out of Church Hill City Hall to avoid costly renovations required at that facility including making the second floor entrance ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.
Below is a summary of Bentley inspection, as well as the proposed resolution for areas that need to be addressed.
Lots and grounds
a. Asphalt parking area, surface drainage, and concrete walkways all acceptable
b. Swale does not have adequate depth or slope for proper drainage away from building and trees and shrubs need to be trimmed back away from building.
RESOLUTION – County Maintenance to rework landscaped area around building.
Exterior
a. Brick veneer acceptable.
b. Wood, vinyl, aluminum trim gaps should be sealed.
c. Entry door working properly.
d. Window external sealant failing in areas.
e. Exterior outlets working properly.
f. Exterior ground mounted lighting has exposed wires and broken conduit.
g. Freeze guards should be added to exterior rotary hose bibs.
h. Gas meter and gas valve operating properly.
RESOLUTION – All above deficiencies can be addressed by County Maintenance.
Roof
a. Rolled roof material metal more than 20 years old – various areas are deteriorated and sealed areas coming loose.
b. Areas of bulgy and/or spongy sheathing, loose section of metal.
RESOLUTION – Roofing contractors have been contacted and worst case scenario would be if we have to replace entire roof instead of repairs cost would be approximately $52,000.
Electrical
a. 200 Amp Three Phase 120-240 Volts
b. Underground utilities, copper wiring, ground all good shape
c. Electric panel good condition
d. Utility Room electric panel good condition
Smoke Alarm
a. Detectors present and functioning
Structure
a. Metal frame, masonry, poured slab, beams are steel I-Beam, bearing walls frame and block – all acceptable
b. Hairline cracks in foundation walls, poured slabs, and finished walls/ceilings are normal settlement with no structure impact
Air conditioning
a. A/C System (Carrier 5 Ton) operation appears serviceable
b. At over 20 years, unit is currently beyond the manufacturers stated design life with no immediate concern noted.
c. Lines, coils, thermostats, and ductwork in good condition.
Heating system
a. Heating system (Carrier 89,000BTU Natural Gas) appears serviceable.
b. At over 20 years, unity is currently beyond the manufacturers stated design life.
c. Gas line shutoff should not be installed inside cabinet, recommended repair.
RESOLUTION – Hawkins County Gas estimate to relocate the valve is $75.00
9. Plumbing
a. Water pressure high in various areas
b. Main water shutoff, water lines, drainpipes, vent pipes all acceptable.
c. Water heater (10 Gallon Westinghouse) functional but at 14 years has exceeded design life.
Bathroom
a. All good condition and working properly
b. Evidence of past leak on ceiling and wall of women’s bathroom – dry at time of inspection.
c. GFCI outlet functioning
d. Sink slow to drain. Recommend repair.
RESOLUTION – Repair sheet rock and paint wall, replace ceiling tile, can be done by Hawkins County Maintenance.
Rooms
a. Janitor closet faucet leaking while in use.
b. Water stains present on some ceiling areas, all dry at time of inspection
c. Break room evidence of leak at corner of room appears to be from roof drain.
d. Vinyl floor small bulging appears to be from water leak at roof.
e. One electrical outlet cover plate missing
RESOLUTION – leaks would be part of roof repair. Other items can be done by Hawkins County Maintenance.
Infrared Scan
An energy scan was conducted to determine unwanted temperature changes and to show operational status of appliances and mechanical systems. No concerns were noted in the scan.