A man accused of abuse and murder of a child has been indicted by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on three charges related to the December case.
Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto of Surgoinsville has been indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse of a child under 8 years old, inflicting serious bodily injury; aggravated child neglect of the same child, resulting in serious bodily injury; and the first degree murder of the child during the neglect.
He was released after posting a $250,000 bond and was due in court on April 30.